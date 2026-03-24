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Darcy Kuemper News: Falls in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 10:48pm

Kuemper stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Kuemper wasn't able to protect a pair of one-goal leads. He then faltered in the shootout, allowing goals to two of the four Calgary shooters to cost the Kings a point in the standings from what was a winnable matchup. He's taken three straight losses past regulation time, giving up nine goals on 77 shots in that span. For the season, Kuemper has a 17-13-13 record with a 2.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 45 starts. The Kings' next game is another favorable one as they visit the Canucks on Thursday.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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