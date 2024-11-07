Darcy Kuemper News: Falls to Canucks

Kuemper stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter

The Kings knocked in the first goal against Kuemper themselves, but he wasn't sharp enough against a division foe. It was his first regulation loss of the season, though his team's defensive structure hasn't helped to make his numbers look better. Kuemper is now 4-1-3 with a 2.72 GAA and an .896 save percentage over eight starts. The Kings host the Blue Jackets on Saturday.