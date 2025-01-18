Darcy Kuemper News: Falls to Kraken

Kuemper stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kuemper allowed more than one goal for the first time in six starts. The 34-year-old gave up two goals to Jaden Schwartz in the first period and allowed Chandler Stephenson to put home the decisive tally early in the second. This was Kuemper's second regulation loss in his last 13 games. He's now at 13-4-5 with a 2.10 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Kings are scheduled to return home to face the Penguins on Monday.