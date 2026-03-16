Darcy Kuemper News: First goalie off Monday

Kuemper was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Rangers.

Kuemper hasn't been particularly sharp over the past month and a half, as he's gone 2-3-1 with a 3.50 GAA and .866 save percentage over six appearances since the start of February. The Rangers are generating 2.82 goals per game this year, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.