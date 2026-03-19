Darcy Kuemper News: First off ice Thursday
Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Alexander Legget of mayorsmanor.com reports, and is slated to defend the home goal versus Philadelphia on Thursday.
Kuemper has won his last two starts, giving him a 17-13-10 record with a 2.64 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Kings have provided solid defense in front of Kuemper of late as he has faced no more than 23 shots on goal in each of his last four games. The Flyers are generating 2.78 goals per game, 26th in the league this season.
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