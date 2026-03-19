Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: First off ice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 11:00am

Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Alexander Legget of mayorsmanor.com reports, and is slated to defend the home goal versus Philadelphia on Thursday.

Kuemper has won his last two starts, giving him a 17-13-10 record with a 2.64 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Kings have provided solid defense in front of Kuemper of late as he has faced no more than 23 shots on goal in each of his last four games. The Flyers are generating 2.78 goals per game, 26th in the league this season.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 13
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
14 days ago