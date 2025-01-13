Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: First off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will defend the road net versus Edmonton on Monday.

Kuemper made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over Edmonton on Dec. 28 to begin his four-game winning streak. He has a 12-2-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.16 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. The Oilers sit eighth in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
