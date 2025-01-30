Darcy Kuemper News: Gets no help in Wednesday's loss

Kuemper stopped 36 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder had no chance on either puck that got past him, and the Kings' offense couldn't solve Sergei Bobrovsky in the other crease. Kuemper has just one win in his last five starts, going 1-3-1, but his 2.64 GAA and .906 save percentage during that stretch indicate the issues have more to do with Los Angeles' overall effort in front of him than his own play.