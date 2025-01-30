Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Gets no help in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 6:35am

Kuemper stopped 36 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder had no chance on either puck that got past him, and the Kings' offense couldn't solve Sergei Bobrovsky in the other crease. Kuemper has just one win in his last five starts, going 1-3-1, but his 2.64 GAA and .906 save percentage during that stretch indicate the issues have more to do with Los Angeles' overall effort in front of him than his own play.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
