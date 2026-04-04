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Darcy Kuemper News: Gets win despite getting pelted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:21pm

Kuemper made 14 saves in a 7-6 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

The Kings are clinging to the second wild card, but they have played like they don't want it, and Kuemper has been pelted with pucks lately. He was under fire most of the night, and he has allowed 15 goals in his last three games (1-1-1). His save percentage is a meager .786 in that span. Kuemper is a tough activation as long as the Kings continue to play firewagon hockey.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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