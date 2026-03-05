Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Gives up three goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kuemper stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Kuemper had lost his last two outings, giving up eight goals on 38 shots. The 35-year-old still got a little leaky here, giving up three goals in the final 20:01 of the contest, but the Kings gave him enough help to get the win. Kuemper is up to 15-12-9 with a 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 38 appearances. The Kings host the Canadiens on Saturday in what could be a challenging matchup for Kuemper if he gets the nod. He stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Nov. 11.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
16 days ago