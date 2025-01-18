Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Guarding goal in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Kuemper will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is 5-1-0 with just seven goals allowed on 164 shots over his last six starts. He has a 1.16 GAA and a .957 save percentage in that span. Given the Kraken often have trouble with consistency on offense, this is a strong matchup for Kuemper from a fantasy perspective.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now