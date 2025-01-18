Darcy Kuemper News: Guarding goal in Seattle

Kuemper will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is 5-1-0 with just seven goals allowed on 164 shots over his last six starts. He has a 1.16 GAA and a .957 save percentage in that span. Given the Kraken often have trouble with consistency on offense, this is a strong matchup for Kuemper from a fantasy perspective.