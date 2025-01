Kuemper is expected to start at home against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has a 10-2-5 record, 2.29 GAA and .914 save percentage in 18 outings in 2024-25. He's coming off a 33-save shutout over New Jersey on Wednesday. The Lightning lead the league in goals per game with 3.86.