Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Holds on for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kuemper stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Kuemper had a 3-0 lead to work with after one period, and he was able to protect it despite allowing a goal to Emil Heineman in each subsequent frame. This was Kuemper's second win in four outings in March. The 35-year-old goalie is up to 16-13-10 with a 2.68 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 41 starts this season. Look for Anton Forsberg to get the nod in Saturday's game versus the Devils to finish off this back-to-back set.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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