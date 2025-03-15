Darcy Kuemper News: In goal Saturday

Kuemper will patrol the home crease against Nashville on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has stopped 73 of 75 shots during his three-game winning streak, including a 21-save shutout victory over Washington on Thursday. He has a 21-8-7 record with three shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 31st in the league with 2.62 goals per game in 2024-25.