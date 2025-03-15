Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Kuemper will patrol the home crease against Nashville on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has stopped 73 of 75 shots during his three-game winning streak, including a 21-save shutout victory over Washington on Thursday. He has a 21-8-7 record with three shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 31st in the league with 2.62 goals per game in 2024-25.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
