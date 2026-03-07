Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: In goal versus Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper picked up a win over the Islanders on Thursday, stopping 32 of 35 shots. He's allowed at least three goals in four of his last five contests, so he's still a risky fantasy play. The Canadiens are on the second half of a back-to-back, but they've scored 19 goals over four games since the Olympic break.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
