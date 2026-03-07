Darcy Kuemper News: In goal versus Montreal
Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuemper picked up a win over the Islanders on Thursday, stopping 32 of 35 shots. He's allowed at least three goals in four of his last five contests, so he's still a risky fantasy play. The Canadiens are on the second half of a back-to-back, but they've scored 19 goals over four games since the Olympic break.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More