Darcy Kuemper News: Late collapse against Chicago

Kuemper made 18 saves in regulation and overtime and failed to make a stop on three shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

He appeared to be in complete control as he took a shutout into the third period, but things fell apart for Kuemper when a seemingly harmless Nick Foligno shot early in the final frame trickled through his legs, and the 34-year-old goalie then swept it into the net himself when he reached back to find it. Kuemper's day ended with an 0-for-3 showing in the shootout, which was capped by Ryan Donato deking him out of his shorts for the winner. Kuemper still has yet to take a regulation loss this season, going 3-0-3 in six starts, but his 3.11 GAA and .890 save percentage could cause him to lose his grip on the No. 1 job -- which would be a repeat of his fate in 2023-24 with the Capitals.