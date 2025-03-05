Darcy Kuemper News: Leaves ice first

Kuemper was the first goalie off Wednesday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus the Blues.

Kuemper has struggled in his last two outings, giving up a combined 10 goals on 49 shots (.796 save percentage) to the Stars and Blackhawks. Considering the Kings play the Blues in each of their next two games, the veteran netminder will need to recover quickly and find his game.