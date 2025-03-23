Darcy Kuemper News: Little work to do in win

Kuemper stopped 11 of 13 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Kuemper didn't paint a Picasso between the pipes, but he didn't have to with the Kings' offense putting up seven goals for a second straight game. The 34-year-old has won six of his last seven outings, allowed a total of seven goals in that span. For the season, he's up to 24-9-7 with a 2.13 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 41 appearances. He won't get many easy matchups like this one -- the Kings host the Rangers on Tuesday for their next game, which should present more of a challenge.