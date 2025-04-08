Darcy Kuemper News: Loses despite fine outing

Kuemper stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Kuemper saw the end of his three-game winning streak despite delivering another solid showing. He stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced, but the 34-year-old netminder didn't receive enough support from the offense. Kuemper is still playing at an outstanding level, though, going 10-4-1 with a 1.40 GAA and a .940 save percentage in 15 starts since the beginning of March.