Darcy Kuemper News: No margin for error in Edmonton

Kuemper stopped 29 shots in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Oilers.

The veteran netminder was nearly perfect, but nearly wasn't good enough on a night when the Kings couldn't solve Stuart Skinner. The lone goal Kuemper allowed came late in the second period -- after denying Darnell Nurse from in close while the teams were skating 4-on-4, the rebound went straight to Connor McDavid, who made no mistake. It was Kuemper's first regulation loss since returning in early December from an undisclosed injury, and over his last 11 appearances he's gone 8-1-2 with a dazzling 1.63 GAA and .940 save percentage.