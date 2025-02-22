Darcy Kuemper News: Overcomes opposing hat trick

Kuemper stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Kuemper gave up a goal in each period to Barrett Hayton, but the Kings' offense was just a bit stronger overall. This was Kuemper's third straight win to begin February after he went a pedestrian 5-4-1 in January. For the season, the 34-year-old netminder is up to 17-6-6 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 30 starts. The Kings host the Golden Knights on Monday, which could be another starting opportunity for Kuemper, who has typically handled the workload of a No. 1 goalie when healthy this season.