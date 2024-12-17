Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper News: Plays big but falls in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 10:31pm

Kuemper made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Kuemper had allowed one goal in each of his first three starts back from missing seven games with a lower-body injury before Tuesday's contest. He stood on his head in the third period to force overtime. The Kings have been a revelation in the Pacific division, and they're just three points back from the Golden Knights. Kuemper is a key driver of the Kings' success.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
