Darcy Kuemper News: Posts 16-save shutout

Kuemper posted a 16-save shutout in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Kuemper didn't have a lot of work throughout the game and not only posted his fifth shutout of the season, but he also recorded a third straight win. Kuemper is ending the regular season on a strong note and has won six of his previous seven starts, going 6-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and an excellent .942 save percentage over that span.