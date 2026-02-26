Darcy Kuemper News: Pulled in second period
Kuemper stopped 11 of 15 shots in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers.
Kuemper was pulled in the second period shortly after giving up a goal to Connor McDavid. The Oilers kept the pressure up and rattled off four goals on 22 shots against Anton Forsberg. Kuemper will likely get the majority of the starts for the Kings, but he hasn't been particularly good, allowing at least four goals in three of his last five games. The 35-year-old netminder is at a 14-12-9 record with a 2.68 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 37 starts this season. The Kings have a more favorable matchup ahead when they host the Flames on Saturday.
