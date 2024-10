Kuemper will patrol the home net Saturday against Utah, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

After missing four games due to a lower-body injury, Kuemper suited up as David Rittich's backup in Thursday's 3-2 win over San Jose. The 34-year-old Kuemper has a 1-0-2 record this campaign, stopping 89 of 100 shots. Utah has produced 23 goals in eight games this season.