Darcy Kuemper News: Rocked in Detroit

Kuemper stopped 23 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Kings struck twice in less than three minutes late in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead, but the home squad took control after that. Kuemper has hit a bit of a rough patch, going 1-2-1 over his last four starts with a 2.78 GAA and .890 save percentage, and Monday's outing marked the first time the veteran netminder had given up more than three goals since Oct. 14.