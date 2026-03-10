Darcy Kuemper News: Scheduled to start in Boston

Kuemper is expected to start on the road Tuesday against the Bruins, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Anton Forsberg was in goal for Monday's 5-4 overtime win in Columbus, so Kuemper will have a difficult task against a Boston team that is not on the second half of a back-to-back. The Bruins have also won 12 straight games at TD Garden and are 24-8-1 overall on home ice. Kuemper turned in a solid performance against Boston in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, stopping 24 of 26 shots, but the Kings lost that game 2-1 in overtime.