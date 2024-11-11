Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Flames

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will guard the road goal Monday versus Calgary.

Kuemper has one victory over his last three outings (1-1-1), stopping 53 of 59 shots and earning a shutout despite posting an .898 save percentage. He has a 4-1-3 record with a 2.72 GAA and an .896 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Calgary ranks 20th in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.