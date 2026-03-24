Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Flames
Kuemper is expected to start Tuesday's road game against Calgary, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Kuemper has gone 0-0-2 in his past two outings while allowing seven goals on 54 shots. He has a 17-13-12 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 44 appearances. Calgary sits 32nd in the league with only 2.49 goals per game this season.
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