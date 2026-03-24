Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Kuemper is expected to start Tuesday's road game against Calgary, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has gone 0-0-2 in his past two outings while allowing seven goals on 54 shots. He has a 17-13-12 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 44 appearances. Calgary sits 32nd in the league with only 2.49 goals per game this season.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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