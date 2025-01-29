Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Florida on Wednesday, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kuemper has a 14-5-6 record, 2.17 GAA and .918 save percentage in 26 appearances in 2024-25. Although he's been good this campaign, he's going through a bit of a rough patch in which he's posted a 1-2-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .890 save percentage across his past four outings. However, the one win in that stretch was against the Panthers -- he turned aside 27 of 28 shots to secure that victory.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
