Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Jets

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Kuemper has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 straight appearances, posting a 7-2-1 record with a .947 save percentage. He has gone 25-10-7 with four shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 43 starts this season. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25.