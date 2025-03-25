Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Rangers

After being the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Kuemper is expected to patrol the home crease against the Rangers on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper has won six of his last seven outings (6-1-0), stopping 143 of 150 shots. He has a 24-9-7 record with four shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 41 appearances this season. The Rangers have netted 2.99 goals per game in 2024-25, tying the team for 14th in the league.