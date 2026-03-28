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Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Kuemper will patrol the home crease against the Mammoth on Saturday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Kuemper is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 4-0 shutout win over Vancouver. He has gone 18-13-13 this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 46 appearances. Utah is tied for 13th in the league with 3.14 goals per game this season.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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