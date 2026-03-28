Darcy Kuemper News: Set to face Utah
Kuemper will patrol the home crease against the Mammoth on Saturday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.
Kuemper is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 4-0 shutout win over Vancouver. He has gone 18-13-13 this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 46 appearances. Utah is tied for 13th in the league with 3.14 goals per game this season.
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