Darcy Kuemper News: Set to start Monday

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will defend the road net Monday versus Nashville.

Kuemper is coming off an 18-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago. He has a 3-0-3 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .890 save percentage through six outings this season. Nashville is tied for 25th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.