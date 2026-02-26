Darcy Kuemper News: Set to start Thursday

Kuemper is slated to defend the home crease against the Oilers on Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Kuemper largely struggled heading into the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 with a 3.37 GAA and .866 save percentage over his last five outings. He'll face a tough test in the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday, as the Oilers rank fourth in the NHL with 3.44 goals per game.