Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kuemper is slated to defend the home crease against the Oilers on Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Kuemper largely struggled heading into the Olympic break, going 2-2-0 with a 3.37 GAA and .866 save percentage over his last five outings. He'll face a tough test in the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday, as the Oilers rank fourth in the NHL with 3.44 goals per game.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago