Darcy Kuemper News: Set to start Tuesday

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Kuemper is coming off a 19-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over St. Louis. He has posted a 19-8-7 record with two shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. The Islanders have 2.71 goals per game in 2024-25, tying the team for 26th in the league.