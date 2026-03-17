Darcy Kuemper News: Sharp in Monday's win
Kuemper turned aside 21 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
It took a third-period power play for New York to spoil Kuemper's shutout bid, as Vincent Trocheck tipped home a point shot from the slot. Kuemper has just one regulation loss in March, going 3-1-1 in five starts with a 2.41 GAA and .905 save percentage as the Kings try to claim a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
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