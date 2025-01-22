Darcy Kuemper News: Sharp in win over Panthers

Kuemper stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Kuemper allowed one goal or fewer for the sixth time in his last seven games. The goalie is somewhat unfortunate to be 5-2-0 in that span, but there's no question that he's been among the most reliable at his position since the start of December. For the season, he's now 14-4-5 with a 2.06 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 24 starts this season. The Kings kick off a five-game road trip in Columbus on Saturday.