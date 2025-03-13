Darcy Kuemper News: Shuts out former team
Kuemper posted a 21-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.
Kuemper picked up his third straight win, but this one had to feel a little sweeter coming against his former team. He had spent the previous two seasons with the Capitals, but a poor 2023-24 for Kuemper saw him swapped to the Kings for Pierre-Luc Dubois over the summer. It's largely been a win-win deal, but the Kings came out on top this time, with Kuemper earning his third shutout of the season. He's now 21-8-7 with a 2.23 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 37 appearances. Kuemper is likely to start again Saturday at home versus the Predators, though that is not yet confirmed.
