Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start against Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Kuemper is expected to serve as the starting goalie for Thursday's home game against the Flames, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Kuemper has picked up wins in six of his last seven appearances, going 6-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and .942 save percentage. He got the night off Tuesday against the Kraken but will have a chance for a final tune-up before the playoffs Thursday. Kuemper started in Calgary on Nov. 11 and turned aside 25 of 27 shots (.926 save percentage) en route to a loss.

