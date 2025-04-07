Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start against Seattle
Kuemper is expected to defend the home crease against the Kraken on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuemper is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and he's slated to draw a fourth consecutive start Monday. Across his last three outings, he's posted a 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage. The 34-year-old made a road start against the Kraken on Jan. 18 and turned aside 18 of 21 shots (.857 save percentage) en route to the loss.
