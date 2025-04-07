Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Kuemper is expected to defend the home crease against the Kraken on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and he's slated to draw a fourth consecutive start Monday. Across his last three outings, he's posted a 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage. The 34-year-old made a road start against the Kraken on Jan. 18 and turned aside 18 of 21 shots (.857 save percentage) en route to the loss.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now