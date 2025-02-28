Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Friday

Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Zach Dooley of Kings Insider reports, and is expected to defend the visiting crease in Dallas on Friday.

Kuemper has won four straight, giving up 10 goals on 100 shots in victories over Vegas, Utah, Montreal and Carolina during the month of February. Kuemper is 18-6-6 with two shutouts, a 2.21 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 31 outings this season. Dallas is generating 3.31 goals per game this season, sixth in the NHL.