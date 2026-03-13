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Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kuemper is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Friday, per Mayor's Manor.

Kuemper has a 15-13-10 record, 2.70 GAA and .897 save percentage in 40 appearances in 2025-26. He's struggled recently, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.83 GAA and .857 save percentage across his past five outings. The Islanders have been fantastic across their past nine games, going 7-2-0 while averaging 3.44 goals per game.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
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