Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Friday

Kuemper is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Friday, per Mayor's Manor.

Kuemper has a 15-13-10 record, 2.70 GAA and .897 save percentage in 40 appearances in 2025-26. He's struggled recently, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.83 GAA and .857 save percentage across his past five outings. The Islanders have been fantastic across their past nine games, going 7-2-0 while averaging 3.44 goals per game.