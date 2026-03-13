Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Friday
Kuemper is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Friday, per Mayor's Manor.
Kuemper has a 15-13-10 record, 2.70 GAA and .897 save percentage in 40 appearances in 2025-26. He's struggled recently, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.83 GAA and .857 save percentage across his past five outings. The Islanders have been fantastic across their past nine games, going 7-2-0 while averaging 3.44 goals per game.
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