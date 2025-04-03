Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Thursday

Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Utah on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has been dominant lately, posting an 8-2-0 record, 1.10 GAA and .950 save percentage across his past 10 outings. That gives him a 26-10-7 record, 2.08 GAA and .918 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. This will be his third start against Utah in 2024-25 -- he won his previous two meetings while turning aside 49 of 54 shots (.907 save percentage).