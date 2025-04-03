Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Utah on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has been dominant lately, posting an 8-2-0 record, 1.10 GAA and .950 save percentage across his past 10 outings. That gives him a 26-10-7 record, 2.08 GAA and .918 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. This will be his third start against Utah in 2024-25 -- he won his previous two meetings while turning aside 49 of 54 shots (.907 save percentage).

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now