Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Thursday

Kuemper is expected to guard the home crease versus Anaheim on Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Kuemper has been sensational in his last 14 appearances, as he has not allowed more than two goals in any of those games. Kuemper is 10-3-1 with a 1.21 GAA and a .949 save percentage since March 5, giving him a 28-11-7 record with a 2.03 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 47 contests this season. The Ducks are generating 2.71 goals per game, which ranks 27th in the NHL.