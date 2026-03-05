Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Thursday
Kuemper (illness) is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Kuemper missed Monday's game against Colorado due to the illness. He has a 14-12-9 record, 2.68 GAA and .897 save percentage in 37 outings in 2025-26. The Islanders suffered a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday, which snapped New York's five-game winning streak. The Islanders are 35-22-5 this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 258 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darcy Kuemper See More