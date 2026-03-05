Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kuemper (illness) is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper missed Monday's game against Colorado due to the illness. He has a 14-12-9 record, 2.68 GAA and .897 save percentage in 37 outings in 2025-26. The Islanders suffered a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday, which snapped New York's five-game winning streak. The Islanders are 35-22-5 this season.

