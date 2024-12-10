Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Kuemper will defend the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Minnesota. He has a 5-2-3 record with one shutout, a 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. The Islanders have scored 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25, tied for 25th in the league with Boston.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now