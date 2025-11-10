Despite allowing a goal in each of the first two periods, Kuemper held on over the final 32 minutes of regulation while the Kings' offense pulled off the comeback win. Overall, the 35-year-old has a 5-3-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. With just one regulation loss over his last five games, Kuemper is finding his stride and has helped the Kings jump back into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division. In fantasy, he should be rostered in most formats and will likely play 50-plus games this season if he can stay healthy. His next opportunity to defend the Kings' net is Tuesday against Montreal.