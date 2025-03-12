Darcy Kuemper News: Stands tall in win

Kuemper stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The Kings didn't make it easy on Kuemper, taking eight penalties in the contest, but they also scored two shorthanded goals to atone for the mistakes. Kuemper handled the rest, earning his second straight win with a strong performance between the pipes. The 34-year-old netminder improved to 20-8-7 with a 2.29 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 36 appearances. This is the fourth time he's reached the 20-win mark, three of which have been in the last four seasons. The Kings have a tough test ahead Thursday, as Kuemper's former team, the Capitals, come to town.