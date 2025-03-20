Darcy Kuemper News: Starting against Chicago

Kuemper will be between the road pipes against Chicago on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper snapped a four-game winning streak Monday against the Wild by allowing two goals on 21 shots (.905 save percentage). However, he'll draw a fifth consecutive start Thursday and will have a favorable opportunity to bounce back, as the Blackhawks are converting just 2.69 goals per game this year, which is tied for the fifth-lowest mark in the league.