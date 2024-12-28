Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Starting against Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Kuemper will patrol the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has gone 4-0-2 in his last six outings, allowing only 12 goals on 158 shots. He has posted a record of 8-2-5 with a 2.40 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Edmonton sits 10th in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
