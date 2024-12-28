Darcy Kuemper News: Starting against Oilers

Kuemper will patrol the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has gone 4-0-2 in his last six outings, allowing only 12 goals on 158 shots. He has posted a record of 8-2-5 with a 2.40 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Edmonton sits 10th in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.